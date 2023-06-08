MANILA -- Julia, granddaughter of screen veteran and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio, is now a teenager.

On social media, Santos-Concio uploaded snaps of them together as well as Julia's solo photos.

In the caption, Santos-Concio expressed love and her wish for her grand child, who turned 13.

"Happy 13th birthday to my beautiful granddaughter, Julia! May this next chapter of your life be filled with endless blessings and exciting adventures. You are loved beyond measure, and I'm honored to be your Caca. Here's to many more years of love, happiness and cherished memories together. Happy birthday, my Juya!" Santos-Concio wrote.

Santos-Concio is called “Caca” by her three grandchildren Julia, Talia and Basti. They are the kids of her son Francis Concio with his wife Carla.

In 2021, Santos-Concio introduced her new grandchild Luca, the son of her youngest son, Martin Concio and his wife Ystacey.

Currently, Santos-Concio is part of hit ABS-CBN primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" as Tindeng, the grandmother of lead character Tanggol, being portrayed by Coco Martin.

