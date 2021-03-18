Home  >  Entertainment

'You came at the most perfect time', Charo Santos has a new grandchild

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2021 11:24 AM

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio has a new grandchild.

On Instagram, Santos posted photos of her and grandchild Luca, the son of her youngest son, Martin Concio and his wife Ystacey.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charo Santos (@charosantos)

"So happy to meet you, Luca! You are a blessing to all of us, indeed a bringer of light, as what your name says. You came at the most perfect time. We love you! Congratulations to my son, Martin and daughter-in-law, Ystacey," Santos wrote in the caption, using the hashtag #HappyGrandma.

Santos is called Caca by her three grandchildren Julia, Talia and Basti. They are the kids of her son Francis Concio with his wife Carla. 

