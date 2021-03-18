'You came at the most perfect time', Charo Santos has a new grandchild

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio has a new grandchild.

On Instagram, Santos posted photos of her and grandchild Luca, the son of her youngest son, Martin Concio and his wife Ystacey.

"So happy to meet you, Luca! You are a blessing to all of us, indeed a bringer of light, as what your name says. You came at the most perfect time. We love you! Congratulations to my son, Martin and daughter-in-law, Ystacey," Santos wrote in the caption, using the hashtag #HappyGrandma.

Santos is called Caca by her three grandchildren Julia, Talia and Basti. They are the kids of her son Francis Concio with his wife Carla.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC