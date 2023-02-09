Charo Santos thankful for 'MMK', ready for 'Batang Quiapo'

Charo Santos-Concio. Photo from Dreamscape Entertainment.

MANILA -- "Maalaala Mo Kaya" (MMK) host Charo Santos-Concio is grateful for the 31-year run of the Philippine-drama anthology and is looking forward to her new series.

In a press conference, Santos-Concio said "MMK" has been a blessing.

"I think in the 31 years of 'Maalaala Mo Kaya' the program has touched the lives of millions of Filipinos and other people from other countries who have had the opportunity to watch the weekly drama anthology with beautiful, true to life stories of Filipinos," Santos-Concio said.

"'MMK' has been such a blessing and the show has been honored with the appearances of these great talents," she added.

Santos-Concio said it is an honor to be "Batang Quiapo" as it narrates the lives of ordinary Filipinos.

"These stories are stories of hope, courage, strength of character, stories that inspired a lot of our viewers. I'm a very, very, very, very involved, committed talent, member of the cast of 'Batang Quiapo.' It's really pride and honor to be included in the cast of 'Batang Quiapo,'" she said.

Santos-Concio had a short stint in the latter part of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" before it concluded its 7-year run.

Last December, “MMK” marked the end of an era on Philippine television as the Asia’s longest-running drama anthology ended.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" will start airing on February 13, Monday – just half a year since the finale of Martin's historic “Ang Probinsyano.”

