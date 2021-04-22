Charo Santos proud of grandchild Julia's singing talent

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio is one proud grandparent as she shared a video of her granddaughter Julia Concio showing her singing talent.

Santos uploaded the TikTok video of Julia doing a music challenge on her Instagram account on Thursday, April 22.

Julia sang "Weak," the classic R&B hit recorded by American trio SWV.

"Got goosebumps listening to my granddaughter! So proud of you, Julia. You always amaze me," wrote Santos-Concio using the hashtags #HappyGrandma and #ProudLola.

Julia and her siblings Talia and Basti are the kids of Santos' son Francis Concio with his wife Carla.

Just last month, Santos introduced to her followers her newest grandchild Luca, the son of her youngest son, Martin Concio and his wife Ystacey.

Related video: