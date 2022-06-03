Kit Thompson loses projects after controversy

Joseph Marco replaces Kit Thompson as Herlene Budol’s leading man in the digital series ‘Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.’ Chris Cahilig

MANILA — Actor Kit Thompson has lost or has been recast in projects following the controversy involving his former girlfriend, going by the teasers of two titles previously announced to include him.

In March, Thompson was introduced as the leading man of the launching digital series of Herlene Budol, the Victor Villanueva-helmed “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

Only days after the announcement, the mauling incident which resulted in Thompson’s arrest made headlines, casting doubt as to whether his part in the series would push through.

On Friday, June 3, producer Chris Cahilig revealed that the lead male role has been recast, with Joseph Marco playing Budol’s love interest in the series. An accompanying, updated poster, where Marco’s image replaces Thompson’s, was also released.

Aside from “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” Thompson appears to no longer be part of the upcoming thriller series “Flower of Evil,” which originally included him as a cast member.

Thompson was among the actors introduced as part of the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean title in November 2021. However, in numerous teasers and the trailer that been released since, Thompson has not been seen.

His name is also not included in the official cast list of “Flower of Evil” as of May.

Thompson, who is out on bail, has been on hiatus from showbiz and social media since the March incident.