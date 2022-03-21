Kit Thompson released from detention after posting bail

MANILA—Actor Kit Thompson on Monday has been released after posting bail for charges related to the alleged physical abuse and detention suffered by his girlfriend Ana Jalandoni, authorities confirmed Monday.

Tagaytay chief of police Police Lt. Col. Rolando Baula told ABS-CBN News that Thompson was released at around 5 p.m. on the same day.

The actor was arrested in Tagaytay City on March 18, Friday, after local police received reports that he physically abused Jalandoni inside a hotel room.

The following day, the Philippine National Police filed a complaint against Thompson for violation of of Section 5 (a) of the Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act.

He has undergone inquest proceedings at the Tagaytay City Prosecutors Office, PNP said.

According to Jalandoni’s lawyer, the actress is “determined” to sue Thompson over the mauling incident that left her with injuries, including one that has “severely affected” her eyesight.

