Kit Thompson and Ana Jalandoni made public their relationship in December 2021. Instagram: @realanajalandoni

MANILA — Ana Jalandoni is “determined” to sue actor Kit Thompson over a mauling incident that has left the actress with injuries, including one that has “severely affected” her eyesight, according to her lawyer.

“We are determined to pursue the case,” Atty. Faye Singson, Jalandoni’s legal counsel, said in statement to ABS-CBN News on Monday. “Actually, we are preparing to press charges to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thompson was arrested in Tagaytay City on March 18, Friday, after local police received reports that he physically abused Jalandoni, his girlfriend, inside a hotel room.

On March 19, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said is it has filed a complaint against Thompson for violation of of Section 5 (a) of the Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence against Women and Children Act.

Thompson has undergone inquest proceedings at the Tagaytay City Prosecutors Office, according to the PNP.

“The savage and barbaric acts of the Respondent should not be condoned,” Singson said. “How ironic that as we celebrate Women's Month, such abuses being committed against women still exist. But know that for Ana to come out and speak up is a bold step to vindicating her dignity.”

On the same day the incident came to light, Jalandoni released a photo of her battered face through social media later, with a caption pertaining to a romantic relationship and cautioning her followers to be careful.

“Ang suportang ipinapakita ng publiko ay nakakatulong na palakasin ang loob at patibayin ang dibdib nia. Maraming salamat,” Jalandoni’s camp said.

The actress remains hospitalized “until recovery” and for further tests, according to Singson. “Her eyesight is severely affected, among others,” the lawyer said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jalandoni on Sunday shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers she received form Cornerstone Entertainment, the talent agency of Thompson, and the letter attached to it.

Addressed to Jalandoni, the letter read: “Please know that you are in our prayers and we fervently hope for your speedy recovery. See you when you feel better and let us know if you need anything from us. God bless.”