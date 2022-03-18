Kit Thompson’s management condemns violence against women

Kit Thompson and Ana Jalandoni made public their relationship in December 2021. Instagram: @realanajalandoni

Actress Ana Jalandoni on Friday took to social media to share her sentiment on the alleged mauling incident involving her and her boyfriend, actor Kit Thompson.

Jalandoni, represented by her sister, Tanya Gomez, gave clearance Friday night to ABS-CBN News to use her posts for its news platforms.

"Yes, puwede nang gamitin. You can use the Instagram and Facebook posts of Ana regarding the case," said Gomez who is caring for Jalandoni at a Tagaytay City hospital for injuries she sustained early morning of Friday during an alleged violent encounter with Thompson in their hotel.

"When you love someone you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga?" plaintively asked Jalandoni in her posts that included juxtaposed images before and after the alleged mauling incident.

"This is me saying, you all should be careful out there. I can't reply to all of you right now but thank you for checking up on me. I will release a statement soon," Jalandoni wrote.

On Instagram, the post drew close to 30,000 likes; on Facebook, it has generated nearly 180,000 reactions.

One of the breakout stars of the pandemic with her film "Manipula," Jalandoni started her relationship with Thompson late 2021.

Meantime, in the latest unfolding of the controversy, Thompson's management company made known its stand on violence against women.

In a statement sent to ABS-CBN News Friday night, the management of Cornerstone Entertainment said it does not condone any act of violence and profoundly value the dignity of women.

"We take this opportunity to clarify that our earlier statement was issued with no knowledge of any specific details as we were in receipt only of general allegations. Neither were we privy to any photos of the incident."

"In this delicate situation, we subscribe to the sound discretion of law enforcement and allow the wheels of justice to take its course," it said.

Cornerstone had earlier requested the public to be mindful of casting judgment based on unfounded reports being circulated online.

Thompson is now under the custody of the Tagaytay Police pending the filing of criminal charges.

