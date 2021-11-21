MANILA – The cast of the much anticipated Philippine adaptation of “Flower of Evil” has finally been revealed.

Joining lead stars Lovi Poe and Piolo Pascual are Robert Seña, Epy Quizon, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Kit Thompson, Agot Isidro, Rita Avila and Denise Laurel.

All of them were at the story conference held inside the ABS-CBN compound on Sunday.

While not present during the event, Dreamscape Entertainment also announced that Joross Gamboa and Edu Manzano are part of the series.

The suspense drama marks Pascual and Poe’s first team up, and also the actress’ first project as a Kapamilya talent, but her second with ABS-CBN overall after the iWant movie "Malaya."

“Flower of Evil,” which is currently streaming on Netflix Philippines, follows the story of a husband trying to hide his twisted past under a different identity while deceiving his wife who is a detective.

The South Korean version was originally headlined by Lee Joon-Gi and Moon Chae-Won as the husband and wife, respectively.

ABS-CBN has yet to announce when the Filipino version will be released.