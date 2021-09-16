MANILA – Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe are set to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series “Flower of Evil.”

This was announced by Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal on Thursday immediately after Pascual and Poe signed their contracts as ABS-CBN artists.

“Our lead stars for the forthcoming Philippine adaptation of the hit Korean drama 'Flower of Evil' -- Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe,” Endrinal wrote on Instagram.

The suspense drama, which is currently streaming on Netflix Philippines, follows the story of a husband trying to hide his twisted past under a different identity while deceiving his wife who is a detective.

The South Korean version was originally headlined by Lee Joon-Gi and Moon Chae-Won as the husband and wife, respectively.

This project marks Poe’s first project as a Kapamilya actress, but her second with ABS-CBN overall after the iWant movie "Malaya."

Meanwhile, this is one of Pascual’s much-anticipated projects, the other one being a romantic-comedy series with Angelica Panganiban.