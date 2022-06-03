MANILA -- A brand-new love team is set to deliver kilig and laughs in an upcoming online series.

Herlene Budol and leading man Joseph Marco star in “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask,” a 13-episode romantic comedy series conceptualized with Puregold, produced by filmmaker Chris Cahilig, and directed by Victor Villanueva.



Popularly known as “Hipon Girl,” Budol’s wit and charm make her the ideal leading lady for this hilarious and heartwarming new show. Playing opposite her in her first-ever leading role is television heartthrob Joseph Marco, known for his onscreen credits on “Sabel,” “Honesto,” “Pasion de Amor,” and “Wildflower.”



“Napaka-exciting na opportunity ang ibinigay ng Puregold sa akin,” Budol gushed. “Gusto ko ipakita sa lahat ng followers at Hiponatic supporters ang kakayahan ko bilang isang leading lady.”



At the same time Budol proudly addressed her co-star and what he brings to the table as well. “Sobrang lucky ako na kasama ko si Joseph Marco para sa show na ito. Siyempre, you always want to work with the best, kaya ang saya ko talaga noong nalaman ko na si Joseph Marco ang leading man ko.”



“Ang exciting talaga,” Marco said of his role. “I’m super honored that Puregold chose me to the leading man for the show. It’s been an absolute joy working with Herlene, and I think the viewers will be able to feel how much fun we had working together through the screen.”



“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” tells the story of Malta(Budol), a 25-year-old cashier who works hard to support her mother, Madam Baby, portrayed by sMickey Ferriols.



One day at work, Malta meets the handsome but unlucky in love Sieg (Marco). It’s love at first sight for Sieg, who is mesmerized by Malta’s eyes. What unfolds is the story of how Malta and Sieg find love and overcome their doubts and insecurities, and break the negative cycles of their past.



“Ang classic ng kwento,” said Budol. “Nakakakilig, nakakatawa, lahat ng gusto mo sa isang series, meron kami rito.”



“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” is the latest in Puregold’s online series that take inspiration from classic Filipino TV shows of the past decades.

“The ever-present face mask is now a symbol of hope and self-love for our lead in this new series. And we hope to entertain a large number of viewers online especially given the Pinoy’s fondness for light, romantic comedies,” Puregold marketing manager Ivy Piedad said.



“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” will stream for free on the Puregold Channel on YouTube every Saturday, beginning June 11, at 6 p.m.