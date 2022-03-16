'Hipon Girl' Herlene Budol to star in rom-com series

MANILA - Popular social media star Herlene Budol, more known as “Hipon Girl,” is now the lead actress in her very own romance-comedy series “Ang Babae Sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

It’s a big break for Budol, who also calls the 13-part online series her favorite project. In the series, Budol plays Malta, a struggling cashier in a coffee shop where she is paired with hunk actor Kit Thompson.



"Masasabi kong favorite ko sa lahat ng trabaho na nagawa ko dahil mahaba po yung istorya at talagangang kaabang-abang dahil napapanahon at alam kong madami ang makaka-relate,“ Budol told ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat po ako dahil sobrang ganda ng istorya!“

Budol is also thrilled with Thompson, whose character Sieg falls in love with her eyes.

“Syempre masaya kasi gwapo,“ Budol gushed laughing. “Magaling siya sa trabaho at mabait.“

Opening March 26 on the YouTube Puregold Channel, “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” is produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig and directed by Victor Villanueva.

Together with creative collaborator Ivy Piedad, their team played on the pandemic element of the face mask as a symbol of hope, beauty and self love.



“Nakilala ako bilang co-host ni Willie Revillame at sa aking sariling YouTube show. Ngayon naman, gusto ko ipakita sa lahat ng followers at Hiponatic supporters ang kakayahan ko bilang isang leading lady,“ Budol added.



Also cast in the project are Mickey Ferriols, VJ Mendoza, Hasna Cabral and Kiray Celis who portrays Trina, the kontrabida.

Budol has one ultimate wish for her break-out role.

“Sana nabigyan ko sya ng hustisya!“