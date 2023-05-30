Anji Salvacion looks back a year after 'PBB' win

MANILA -- It's been a year since Kapamilya artist Anji Salvacion won "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10."

The singer-actress took to Instagram on Monday to mark her anniversary as she uploaded clips of her inside the "PBB" House as well as photos during the finale.

Salvacion said she is grateful for all the blessings that were given to her since she joined the show.



"I always believe that every experience in life, no matter how hard it may be, serves a purpose. After a year of being a PBB Kumunity S10 winner, I have come to realize that this journey has been possible only because of the grace of God and the unconditional love and support of my family and my sunshines. I'm so grateful for all the good and bad that has happened in my life, for it has made me the person I am today. I'm thankful for my family, my sunshines and to all the people who have been with me since Day 1, and I couldn't thank you enough for being with me through thick and thin as I continue to grow," Salvacion wrote.

"I will forever be grateful for the life changing experience I had with 'PBB.' I had the chance to learn and grow in ways that I never thought possible and for that I will always be thankful. Thank you, PBB, for giving me a family that I never expected and for everything. Spread love and kindness! God bless you all!"

Salvacion, 20, first rose to fame as a contestant on "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and went on to join "ASAP Natin 'To" as a regular performer.

She won "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10" on May 29, 2022, besting four other competitors across three "kumunities." Salvacion was part of the Celebrity edition.

As the winning celebrity housemate of the 2021 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother," Salvacion drew a wide fanbase whom she endearingly calls her "sunshines."

Last month, the Kapamilya artist released her single "Paraiso" under Tarsier Records.



