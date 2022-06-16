MANILA -- After winning "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity," Anji Salvacion wants to be an international artist.

The singer said her dream of conquering the international stage has always been part of her bucket list.

"I am so ready to conquer another mountain that God's going to give me. Another mountain to run to, another mountain to climb to until I go to the peak. I dream to be an international artist," she said in Star Magic's Inside News on Wednesday.

Salvacion went on to share how "PBB" helped her find her purpose in life, which is to "spread love and kindness" to others.

"I found my sense of purpose because of 'PBB,'" she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Prior to joining "PBB, " Salvacion has been performing on "ASAP Natin 'To" and has signed a contract under ABS-CBN's Star Magic.

She was launched as part of the Kapamilya network's Squad Plus last year.

Last April, Salvacion released her new single "Coming Back" which she dedicates to her Jewish-Russian father, whom she has not seen for over a decade.