Anji Salvacion is bolder in new single 'Paraiso'

MANILA -- Kapamilya artist Anji Salvacion has shifted to a bolder and more alluring sound through her single "Paraiso," which will be available on various music streaming platforms on Friday, April 14.

Under Tarsier Records, the upbeat track which shows off Salvacion's evolving musical style, vocal prowess, and growth as an artist is composed by Annie Lux and produced by Exale.

On Wednesday during an online media conference, Salvacion shared more about her new song described as the “perfect summer anthem of empowerment.”

“Self-confidence right now is very hard to achieve because everybody in this generation is competing with each other. I just want to remind everyone that it’s not about competing, it’s about going with your own pace," she said.

"And that’s what the song really means to me: embracing one's self, your body, your beauty, your skin, your everything, your personality. That's what it’s all about," she added.

When asked what for her is the meaning of "Paraiso," Salvacion replied: "Paraiso for me is when you feel confident, when you feel empowered... You feel like you can do anything and that, for me, feels like paraiso."

"That, for me, is the freedom to do whatever you want. The freedom to express yourself to everyone. It's more about home, too."

NEW SONG, NEW IMAGE

With the launch of her newest single, Salvacion, who is known for her sweet and soft vocals, is also introducing a new image as a singer.

"This track will paved the way for a new Anji... Kasi I like to explore and experiment with different sounds, and I believe that 'Paraiso' is the perfect song to introduce like the new me," she said.

"As I'm growing here in the industry, I believe that I'm slowly finding the perfect sound for me that will resonate with me as an artist din. So my music is maturing alongside with me," she added.

Salvacion, 20, first rose to fame as a contestant on "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and went on to join "ASAP Natin 'To" as a regular performer.

As the winning celebrity housemate of the 2021 edition of "Pinoy Big Brother," Salvacion drew a wide fanbase whom she endearingly calls her "sunshines."

Related video: