MANILA — Celebrity housemate Anji Salvacion on Sunday won the latest edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" besting four other competitors in three 'kumunities.'

Salvacion won via landslide with 40.42 percent of the combined votes to save and evict. She will bring home P2 million.

Adult housemate Isabel Laohoo got 18.20 percent and was the runner-up and won P500,000 while Samantha Bernardo (16.28 percent) is the 3rd big placer and will go home with P300,000.

Rob Blackburn (4.01 percent) is the 4th big placer taking home P200,000 while Brenda Mage (1.19 percent) is the 5th big placer and will go home with P100,000.

Salvacion was one of the top 2 housemates of her respective PBB edition and returned to compete for the Final 5 spot.

Salvacion advanced to the last leg after their edition won the tiebreaker of their "Kumunitest."