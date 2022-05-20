James Reid, Liza Soberano spotted in LA with friends

James Reid and Liza Soberano were spotted together in Los Angeles with their friends.

Photos of them with their friends were uploaded on social media.

A snap of them at the Los Angeles Football Club Experience Center with music producer Chris "DJ Flict" Aparri was shared by Soberano on Instagram Stories.

Screen grab from Liza Soberano's IG Story

Screen grab from DJ Flict's IG Story

Photos of Soberano and Reid in the US have fueled speculations of a brewing project.

Reid has returned to Los Angeles after taking a break in the Philippines, while Soberano celebrated her birthday in LA last January.

The actress also spent the holidays in US with her family and boyfriend Enrique Gil.

Meanwhile, based on his Instagram posts, Gil is spending time with his family touring Europe.

"Miss you @lizasoberano," Gil wrote in one of his posts.

In the comment section, Soberano left the message: "You’re so cute" and "I miss you baby."