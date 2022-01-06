Liza Soberano shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration in the US, with her long-time reel and real-life partner Enrique Gil, on Thursday.

On Instagram, Soberano posted photos of her with Gil for her birthday dinner at a hip Los Angeles events place TAO.

“Ambiance and music was fantastic, the food was *chef’s kiss*, but it was everyone keeping us company that made this birthday dinner so exciting,” she wrote.

“Can’t wait for what’s in store! Thanks for such a lovely night!”

Soberano turned 24 on January 4.

Gil, 29, earlier shared a photo of him hugging Soberano, to greet his girlfriend, whom he referred to as “my one and only.”

“Cheers to you, my love. Happy birthday,” he wrote.

Soberano and Gil have been together for over seven years.

The two have been visiting the US, where they both have family residing, for months at a time in the past two years.