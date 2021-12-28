MANILA – Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil are inseparable during the holidays.

Gil joined Soberano in her trip to the United States to be with her family for Christmas, based on the actress' recent Instagram update.

"Christmas 2021," she simply captioned the post, showing the two of them and her siblings enjoying the cold weather.

More than a week ago, Soberano revealed via a series of tweets that she received a call from her family in the United States. She was told that her great grandmother Bobbie wasn’t doing so well.

“She was one of the people who raised me back when I was in America and I wouldn’t miss being with her during tough times for the world,” she said.

While she misses her family in the Philippines, Soberano shared that she was still able celebrate Christmas with them virtually.

“Really missing my family back home in the PH. It was supposed to be our first time celebrating in our newly renovated home, but we’re still thankful we get to celebrate together via video call,” she said.

It remains unclear until when the celebrity couple will stay in America.

The two are set to headline a movie and a television series in 2022.