What James Reid is up to in LA

Nearly a month after he flew to Los Angeles, triggering speculation among his fans, James Reid has finally shared a glimpse of what he’s up to in the City of Angels.

On Instagram, shared a set of photos which he simply captioned, “LAtely”.

Included in his post is a selfie, a snap of the iconic palm trees of LA, a clip showing a trek with a group of children, a video of a music session, and behind-the-scenes footage of his photo shoot.

One group photo shows Reid with American musicians Anderson .Paak and Dumbfoundead, record producer Kev Nish, and actor Ivan Dorschner.

Reid flew to LA in mid-February. A despedida arranged by friends and a family send-off at the airport sparked speculation that the actor-singer is leaving the Philippines for good.

His father, Malcolm Reid, has since clarified however that James is in the US “for recording sessions” and to visit family based there.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.