MANILA -- For Joshua Garcia, his comeback movie "Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan" is an opportunity for him to prove yet again that he can act.



In Star Magic Inside News, the Kapamilya actor shared more details about the upcoming horror thriller film from award-winning director Chito S. Roño.

"Kasi isa siyang opportunity para sa akin, para ma-prove ko 'yung sarili ko na I can act," Garcia said when asked why he took on the project.

"Kapag napanood niyo 'yung movie parang hindi ako nag-prepare ng katawan ko. Pero kasi simple lang 'yung character ni Carlo, high school student. As Joshua pinagdaanan ko na rin 'yung pagiging high school (student). Inaalalayan din naman ako ni direk Chito. So medyo hindi naman naging kumplikado 'yung ginawa namin," he said.

Asked if her experience any eerie moments while filming the movie, Garcia said: "Nakakatakot 'yung location. Nakakatakot si Mama Susan. At nakakatakot 'yung mapagalitan ka ni Direk Chito."

Highlights from the movie's premiere was also shared by Star Magic Inside News.

"Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan" will air on Prime Video beginning Thursday, May 18.

Aside from the film, Garcia is also excited for his upcoming series "Unbreak My Heart" with Jod Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia and Richard Yap.

"Unbreak My Heart" continues ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

