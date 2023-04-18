Photo from Black Sheep's Facebook page



MANILA – “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan,” the much-awaited movie of Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video beginning May 18.

Production company Black Sheep revealed that the film directed by award-winning horror director Chito Roño will be airing next month three years after it was first teased.

"Nakakakilabot, nakakagimbal, at mapapaisip! Malapit nang mabuklat ang mga mensahe ni Mama Susan," the post stated.

“Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” is based on the mystery novel of Bob Ong.

Garcia was first introduced by co-producers Regal Entertainment and Black Sheep as the lead actor of the movie in February 2020.

Roño also happened to be Garcia’s director in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

Released in 2010, Ong’s “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” follows the story of Galo, a student in Manila, through his journal entries.

Returning home to an island where he was raised by his grandmother Susan, after learning she is ill, Galo is confronted by unsettling mysteries that make him question his sanity.

The upcoming release of “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” follows major delays due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was first announced as an entry in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, but was pulled out by Regal Entertainment.



