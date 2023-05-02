Emotional scenes fill main trailer of 'Unbreak My Heart'

The trailer for the upcoming historic series “Unbreak My Heart” was finally unveiled on Monday, providing viewers a glimpse of how the characters played by Jodi Sta. Maria, Joshua Garcia, Gabbi Garcia and Richard Yap would cross each other’s paths seemingly through fate.

It opens with an emotional Sta. Maria saying that everything is happening in their lives for a reason. At the airport, Yap can be seen stopping Sta. Maria from leaving.

In the next scenes, Sta. Maria decides to fly to Switzerland to search for her daughter Sandra. That’s where she meets Joshua when she saves him from jumping off a bridge.

Meanwhile, Joshua and Gabbi also meet unexpectedly after she was dumped by her boyfriend.

Towards the end, Sta. Maria can be seen in a heated confrontation scene with Laurice Guillien and Sunshine Cruz.

"Unbreak My Heart" continues ABS-CBN and GMA's groundbreaking partnership last year, when the Kapuso network started to air Star Cinema films.

The series, directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and Dolly Dulu, will air on GMA this year and will stream in 15 territories outside of the Philippines on Viu.

Other cast members of "Unbreak My Heart" include Jeremiah Lisbo, Victor Neri, Gardo Versoza, Dionne Monsanto, PJ Endrinal, Mark Rivera, Maey Bautista, Will Ashley, Bianca de Vera, Nikki Valdez, and Eula Valdez.