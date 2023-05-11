Joshua Garcia (middle) poses for photos at the May 11 screening of 'Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan.' ABS-CBN News

Joshua Garcia was flushed with joy at how his much awaited opus "Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan" was warmly received by fans at the invitational screening of the movie Thursday night in Quezon City.

"I am really happy because we did it, really honored to have worked with director Chito Roño for the first time. One for the books!" Garcia told ABS-CBN News. "This is my first lead solo role and masaya talaga ako [na] I have gone through the process!"

It was Garcia's first time to view the movie in full at no less than a jam-packed cinema at Gateway in Araneta City.

After an almost four-year wait, "Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan" will finally be to stream via Prime Video starting May 18.

Based on the Bob Ong hit novel, the film sees Garcia as Manila student Gilberto "Galo" Manansala who writes cryptic journal entries when he transfers to the island residence of his mysterious grandmother, referred to as Mama Susan, creepily portrayed by veteran actress Angie Ferro.

"It's really gripping, and will keep you at the edge of your seats," producer Roselle Monteverde told ABS-CBN News, citing its references to present day issues.

Roño added: "Nakakapangilabot nga kasi this was written ten years ago and foretold events tulad ng mga sakit na hindi malunasan."

Garcia said he shares his latest career milestone with everyone in the production who struggled to finish the film through the years of the pandemic.

"Ang laking pasasalamat ko din kay Miss Angie Ferro, inalalayan niya ako sa mga eksena," Garcia added, citing the huge honor of collaborating with the actress, who did not make it to the event due to health complications.

Garcia has also embraced "Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan" as a new opportunity to unlock more of his acting potentials far from "formula" moviemaking. "Handa ako to do more in the future," he enthused.

Garcia has also reflected on his personal growth since he started the movie in 2019. "Mas mature na ako. I have realized many things since the pandemic. Mas simple and mas okay na lifestyle ko and also I've learned na pangalagaan 'yung mga tao who really care about you," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: