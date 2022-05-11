MANILA - Actress Alice Dixson took to social media on Tuesday night to introduce her eldest child as she greeted herself a Happy Mother's Day.

Dixson's greeting came with photos and a video clip showing her "panganay" named Sassa. Two of the photos also showed Dixson with Sassa and their family's baby girl, Aura.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Dixson said she is very lucky to experience being a mother twice.

"Being a mom is a gift. I’ve been very lucky in my lifetime to experience it twice; 1st with Sassa our panganay 💕 Ng dumating nabuo ang munting pamilya👨‍👩‍👧 Tho hindi ko sya na-introduce formally when she was a teen kasi napakaprotective ng father nya; pero ngayon na young lady na sya at masters grad pa - the world 🌍 is now her oyster. I’m so very proud the woman you are & becoming… beautiful inside and out ♥️♥️♥️ ," Dixson said.

"Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the mom matrastas like me… thank you for your greetings 💐🤗🙏," Dixson wrote.

In April 2021, Dixson revealed that she became a mother to Aura via surrogacy.

Dixson, 52, has recently become more open about her personal life.

Last September, she also posted for the first time a photo of her “forever” — her long-time partner who until then had not been seen on her social media pages.

The actress and her partner had been “in the process” of having a baby through surrogacy since at least 2019, when she first mentioned the goal publicly.