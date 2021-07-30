Alice Dixson marks first birthday as a mom: 'My life has just begun'

MANILA -- Actress Alice Dixson celebrated her first birthday as a mother as she turned 52 on Wednesday, July 28.

Posting throwback photos when she turned 48, Dixson expressed her happiness as she finally made her dream come true.

"Looking back at this photo and now having my dream come true, every morning when I wake up smiling back at me makes me teary eyed thinking about the journey. How hopeful every year I was," Dixson wrote.

"This year, she is finally here to celebrate with me and every year after. My life has just begun. 52 - my best birthday yet."

It was last April when Dixson announced the arrival of her "little miracle."

The veteran actress previously shared that she had been praying to have a baby ever year for the past decade, particularly as a birthday wish.

