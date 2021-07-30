Home  >  Entertainment

Alice Dixson marks first birthday as a mom: 'My life has just begun'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2021 11:52 AM | Updated as of Jul 30 2021 12:08 PM

MANILA -- Actress Alice Dixson celebrated her first birthday as a mother as she turned 52 on Wednesday, July 28.

Posting throwback photos when she turned 48, Dixson expressed her happiness as she finally made her dream come true.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alice Dixson (@alicedixson)

"Looking back at this photo and now having my dream come true, every morning when I wake up smiling back at me makes me teary eyed thinking about the journey. How hopeful every year I was," Dixson wrote.

"This year, she is finally here to celebrate with me and every year after. My life has just begun. 52 - my best birthday yet."

It was last April when Dixson announced the arrival of her "little miracle."

The veteran actress previously shared that she had been praying to have a baby ever year for the past decade, particularly as a birthday wish.

