‘Wish granted’: Alice Dixson, 51, welcomes ‘newest little family member’

It appears that the prayers of actress Alice Dixson have been heard after 10 long years as she announced a “little miracle” on Good Friday, showing a photo of what seemed to be a pair of feet of a child.

Dixson shared the good news on her social media accounts, saying her wish has finally come true after a long wait.

“Despite the unexpected trials this year. God gave us a little miracle,” she said in the caption.

The veteran actress, who had been previously vocal about her dream of having a child, bared that in the past decade she kept on whispering the same wish as she blew her birthday candles.

“For those of you who really know me -- you’ve known that I’ve been praying for this every year on my birthday for 10 years now. Each year, my wish [was] the same when I blew out my candles,” Dixson said.

“So with great patience, belief, and trust -- I am happy to announce my wish has finally come true. Our newest little family member has arrived.”

In 2019, Dixson said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" that she hasn't given up her dream to have a baby.

She revealed she and her long-time partner are "still in the process" of having a baby through surrogacy.

"Well my personal journey is super personal, pero sige I will share it. We are still in the process of surrogacy. My partner and I, oo. So I have not given up on that," she said.

