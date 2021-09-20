MANILA — Screen veteran Alice Dixson shared a photo of her partner for the first time, referring to him as “my forever.”

Dixson posted the image showing them getting cozy at the beach, through an Instagram post on Monday.

The man’s face, however, was partly covered with a sticker that says, “Papa.”

“Monday mornings be like… Mama and Papa. My forever,” she wrote in the caption.

Dixson had long hinted being romantically involved, but never once posted a photo with her partner, until Monday.

Dixson, 52, welcomed early this year her first child via surrogacy. She has referred to the baby girl, Aura, as her “little miracle” after 10 years of trying.

The actress and her partner had been “in the process” of having a baby through surrogacy since at least 2019, when she first mentioned the goal publicly.

