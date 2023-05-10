LOOK: HORI7ON members start training in South Korea

Boy group HORI7ON. Photo: Twitter @HORI7ONofficial

After experiencing some visa issues, all seven members of the boy group HORI7ON are currently in South Korea.

The group posted photos of them on Twitter, showing all 7 members during training.

The group left for South Korea late April, but one member, Reyster Yton, was left behind due to visa issues.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

They are composed of leader Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, Yton, and Kyler Chua.

The group will be training further in South Korea before officially debuting, ideally in July.

