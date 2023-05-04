HORI7ON hopes to bring Pinoy flavor in idol music scene

Newly-formed global boy group HORI7ON from Filipino-South Korean survival reality show “Dream Maker” at a press conference at the Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao on April 18, 2023, days before their first fan meeting “Hundred Days Miracle” happening on April 22, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater. Alyssa Carmina Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

With their upcoming debut, the newly-formed boy group HORI7ON hopes to bring a new flavor in the idol music scene as they start their training in South Korea.

Formed through the local survival program "Dream Maker," HORI7ON is co-managed by ABS-CBN and MLD Entertainment, the company behind K-pop groups Momoland and Lapillus.

They are composed of leader Vinci Malizon, Marcus Cabais, Jeromy Batac, Kim Ng, Winston Pineda, Reyster Yton, and Kyler Chua.

After winning "Dream Maker," HORI7ON has already released "Dash" and "Salamat" as pre-debut singles to start strong and thank their fans for their support.

"Just the fact that we got to release new songs as a group already sets the image of our debut because we just want to kind of maintain the hype and just letting everyone know that we're here and we're ready to debut," youngest member Cabais told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"And, of course, like these songs were from 'Dream Maker' but of course when we debut we're obviously gonna release our own songs but it's very exciting 'coz I'm very thankful that even in this pre-debut stage we're already receiving a lot of support and that's why we're very, very thankful everyday for the supporters," he added.

While K-pop is typically upbeat, leader Malizon said they would like to incorporate different flavors in their music to match the new trends with idol groups.

"I think right now 'yun 'yung what's in. There's original K-pop sound na we all know and love which is the upbeat and hype and there's also now na tulad ng Fifty Fifty with 'Cupid' it's very mellow and NewJeans with their Y2K aesthetic vibe. Sana, hopefully we can have that," Malizon said.

"Naturally naman mapapakita namin 'yung Filipino side ng music namin kasi ... we're going to bring our own flavors into the music and hopefully payagan kami to make our own lyrics, our own songs para authentic talaga and genuine na nanggaling from us," he added.

Malizon credited new songs from K-pop girl groups IVE and NewJeans who has sampled classic tracks and incorporated music trends from the early 2000s, which created a new wave of fans.

"For me, personally, I want to inject that into the persona of HORI7ON kasi that can set the image na we're distinct kasi we are a global pop group," the leader said.

"We're the first pure Filipino group given the chance to promote in South Korea. It's a big responsibility for us and me I want the best for HORI7ON and I want to show something new. We're gonna be collaborative about it and talk about what we can do para makapagbigay ng new flavor sa magiging sound namin and image namin in the future," he added.

Cabais noted that they would still follow the designated roles of K-pop idol groups.

"While we want to be unique, we're still gonna follow the roles, like vocalists, dancers, rappers but as of now we have no official positions yet and there isn't a date when we're going to release that," Cabais said.

He also suggested putting some Filipino lyrics to their new songs and incorporate their local roots.

"Since we're a collaboration between the Philippines and Korea, it is basically already a mixture like starting from the beginning already from our coaches, we have separate coaches like Philippine coaches, Korean coaches," Cabais said.

"About the Philippines side, that never goes away, we're all pure Filipino and the collaboration always stays. We really want to integrate our own flavor, maybe add some Tagalog lyrics sometimes just so that we can fully show the world that we are very much Filipino," he added.

HORI7ON is looking forward for their debut to show their talent in the global stage.

"I think a good word to express our debut is mystery... but in a very hopeful way," Cabais said.

"As of now, we're all excited, I'm speaking on behalf of HORI7ON. We're all excited to know and to collaborate kung ano 'yung pwede naming maging sound 'pag nag-debut kami," Malizon added.

