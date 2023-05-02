Miles Ocampo turns 26, grateful for new life

MANILA -- Actress Miles Ocampo has turned a year older on Monday, May 1.

Turning to social media to mark her special day, Ocampo said she is grateful for her new life.

Last month, Ocampo underwent thyroidectomy surgery due to papillary thyroid carcinoma.

"Grateful for good health, a new year, and a new life. will make sure to make it a great one. Thank you for the love and greetings, everyone," she captioned her post.

Ocampo's boyfriend, actor Elijah Canlas, also turned to social media to greet the actress.

"Witnessing your growth has been such an inspiration. I’m grateful I get to share this journey with you, Camille. You’re a blessing to this world — and I’m blessed to call you mine. Happy birthday, my love!" he shared on Instagram.

Ocampo and Canlas went public with their romance in May last year. They were both cast members of the 2020 drama series “Paano ang Pangako.”

