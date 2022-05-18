Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas reveal romance

Elijah Canlas and Miles Ocampo pose together in photos they recently shared, in an apparent hint of a romance. Instagram: @elijahcanlas, @milesocampo

MANILA — TV co-stars Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas have gone public with their romance.

In an Instagram post early this month, Canlas referred to Ocampo as “my favorite person in the world” to greet her a happy birthday.

Ocampo turned 25 on May 1.

“Here’s to more adventures and memories,” Canlas, 21, captioned the post which includes a photo and video of them together.

In a belated post about her birthday this week, Ocampo compiled photos showing celebrations and greetings.

One of the images — similar to Canlas’ earlier post — shows a cinema screen with the words, “Happy birthday, my Camille,” Ocampo’s real name.

Another photo shared by Ocampo meanwhile sees her and Canlas’ silhouette in an embrace.

“About to be the best year yet,” Canlas commented with an Earth emoji.

The respective posts of Ocampo and Canlas have stirred speculation surrounding their relationship, with many asking whether they have been officially a couple for a while or are newly dating.

As of writing, neither has gone on record to confirm being in a relationship.

Ocampo and Canlas were both cast members of the 2020 drama series “Paano ang Pangako?”.