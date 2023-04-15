Miles Ocampo. Instagram

MANILA — After she revealed her recent thyroid surgery on ABS-CBN's "Magandang Buhay," Miles Ocampo shared more details about her health ordeal.

In an Instagram post Friday night where she shared snaps from the hospital, Ocampo said what prompted her decision to have her thyroid removed was her doctors' discovery that she had Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma.

"For someone who's afraid of needles, I feel like it was endless blood tests, ultrasound to biopsy, then the decision to remove it ASAP. We found out it was Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma," the 25-year-old actress said.

"I had to undergo Thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands. It all happened in an instant."

According to WebMD, Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma is the most common type of cancer that can affect one's thyroid. The condition is most common in women under age 40, the medical site noted.

What led Ocampo to seek medical help was when she hadn't felt her "normal self" beginning late last year.

Ocampo recalled she had to wake up in the middle of the night because she couldn't breathe, adding she had gotten tired "so easily... para akong palaging hapong-hapo and sinasakal." The actress shared she was then "so frustrated" about gaining weight.

But a month after the operation, Ocampo said she's embracing her journey.

She thanked her doctors, family, colleagues in showbiz, and her partner for their support from the medical checkups to her recovery.

"To my family: mama, papa, kuya, chochoy for checking on me, thank you making sure I am not alone during those times, Mahal ko po kayo," she said.

"To my Luiz, I couldn’t have done any of this without you. Thank you for encouraging me to face my fears with doctors and hospital, to prioritize myself and to love myself. Thank you for being my strongest support."

Ocampo added: "You are not alone. Sending my love to everyone. Love and prioritize yourself."

She concluded her post by telling her followers to always be kind.

"With or without any health conditions, no to body shaming. Be kind. Always. Please."

In her "Magandang Buhay" guesting, Ocampo said she is set to have one last procedure. "After that, maintenance na lang for life," she said.