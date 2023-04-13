Miles Ocampo reveals undergoing thyroid surgery

Miles Ocampo on "Magandang Buhay." YouTube/ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Miles Ocampo revealed that she recently underwent surgery due to a thyroid problem.

The actress showed the scar on her neck from the operation on "Magandang Buhay" on Thursday.

She said she started to feel the symptoms of her thyroid condition late last year.

"Parang late last year ko pa naramdaman, 'yung feeling ko parang lagi akong hapong-hapo. Tapos 'yung feeling ko laging may nakasakal sa akin. Hingalin po ako, nilalamig ako bigla o bigla akong naiinitan. So sabi ko, parang may something na," she said.

"So nagpa-blood test ako, ganyan. [Sabi] It has something to do with my thyroid po."

According to Ocampo, she was asked to consider undergoing surgery after seeing the results of her ultrasound and biopsy.

"Ang sabi sa akin was two options lang pero kahit ano, kailangan natin siyang tanggalin. [Sabi nila] Bibigyan ka namin ng three months for you to decide when to do it, or you have to do it ASAP," she said.

"After 'Batang Quiapo,' I was supposed to guest pa sa 'ASAP,' dapat sasayaw pa ako. Pero ayaw ko lumabas na hindi ko 100%... So kinailangan ko pa mag-cancel ng last minute tapos itinuloy na 'yung operation," she added.

Looking back, Ocampo was happy with her decision. "Ang bilis ng pangyayari. Kung hindi ko siya naagapan, may chance na mas kumalat siya, mas lumala," she said.

The actress went on to share that she is set to have one last procedure. "After that, maintenance na lang for life," she said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Last February, Ocampo earned praise from viewers for her performance in the pilot episode of “FPJ's Batang Quiapo.”

The series airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.