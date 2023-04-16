Kim Chiu with the members of K-pop group Treasure. Photo: Instagram/@chinitaprincess

Kim Chiu and Denise Laurel became lucky fangirls after getting the chance to take photos with the members of K-pop boy band Treasure, who recently held a 2-day concert in the Philippines.

Chiu took to Instagram to share her photo with members Jihoon, Jaehyuk and Asahi.

"OMG! Side-by-side with Treasure," Chiu wrote in the caption.

In true fangirl fashion, Chiu also posted clips of the concert on her Twitter page, including one showing the 10-member group performing its viral hit "Darari."

Denise Laurel with the members of K-pop group Treasure. Photo: Instagram/@d_laurel

Laurel also shared a photo with members Junkyu, Doyoung and Hyunsuk on her Instagram account.

"Teu-ha Treasure Makers!" Laurel wrote in the caption, addressing the group's fans.

"I told them how much you love them and they said they love you too forever," she added.

Treasure — which also includes Yoshi, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan — performed at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday and Saturday for the Philippine stop of its "Hello" tour.

Formed and managed by YG Entertainment, Treasure debuted in 2020 with the single "Boy," winning best new male artist and rookie of the year in several South Korean music award shows.

The group originally consisted of 12 members until Mashiho and Yedam's departure last year.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO: