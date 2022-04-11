MANILA — Actor Jake Ejercito, son of former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada, has started actively campaigning for the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, putting him at odds with his father’s political party, which is backing the candidacy of Robredo’s opponent, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Stand with Aika. Do it like Aika.

Tao sa tao, ngiti sa ngiti 💖✊🏼#TaoSaTaoParaKayRobredo#TaoSaTaoParaKayLeniKiko pic.twitter.com/wdxWTkxkDa — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) April 11, 2022

In photos Ejercito shared Monday, he is seen speaking with residents who appear to be supporting Marcos, Jr., based on a poster of the aspiring president displayed on their front door.

“Stand with Aika. Do it like Aika,” Ejercito tweeted, referring to the eldest daughter of Robredo, amid online attacks against her which the vice-president’s camp has branded as “malicious fabrication.”

Ejericto added, “Tao sa tao, ngiti sa ngiti,” echoing Aika’s words to refer to the house-to-house campaign of Robredo-Pangilinan supporters.

Aika and her sibling Tricia, as well as celebrities like actor Donny Pangilinan and more recently pop performer Sam Concepcion, have been personally visiting houses to campaign for the Leni-Kiko tandem.

Candidates who are as genuine, as qualified, and as capable as her don’t come around too often. Let’s not waste this rare opportunity to let someone like her lead 💖✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/iYJ2T0eGeY — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) March 21, 2022

Ejercito, 32, has been vocal of his support for Robredo and Pangilinan through social media, and was also seen attending the candidates’ Pasig rally in March. His house-to-house efforts mark his active role in Robredo’s presidential campaign — seen as a more pronounced delineation between his and some family members’ political leanings.

His father Erap’s political party Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino (PMP) is part of a coalition backing the “UniTeam” of Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Erap’s elder son and Jake’s half-brother, PMP president and former senator Jinggoy Estrada, is seeking a return to the Senate under the UniTeam slate.

Former senator JV Ejercito — another Erap son, also a half-sibling of Jake — is similarly eyeing a Senate comeback. Like Jinggoy, JV has committed loyalty to the Marcos-Duterte tandem; but unlike his brother, is not part of the UniTeam senatorial lineup.

5 years ago today, I joined a rally to protest FEM at LNMB. Had to cover my face with a bandana for personal reasons. 5 years later, face still covered, but this time loudly and proudly ✊🏼 #tumindig pic.twitter.com/DbLMgWKeMz — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) November 18, 2021

Jake, who has also been critical of the Martial Law regime of the late Marcos Sr., has so far made no direct comment on political differences with his family members.

The “Family Affair” leading man, who joined showbiz full-time only last year, has said being part of a political family is “both a blessing and a curse.”

“It’s always had its perks, I can’t deny that. We grew up, we had bodyguards, and there’s always some sort of special treatment. I’m not going to lie na wala. But then again, there’s a lot of bashing that comes with it, it comes with the territory,” he previously told ABS-CBN News.

Ejercito is no stranger to campaigning, having joined Erap across numerous election bids, from local to national positions, including Manila mayor, senator, vice president, and president.

Related video: