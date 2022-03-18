JV laments not being part of UniTeam but OK with campaigning independently

2022 senatorial aspirant JV Ejercito during a campaign sortie in Pangasinan, in this photo he shared on his Facebook account last Feb. 27, 2022.

"Sayang, wala ako."

Former senator JV Ejercito's pronouncement Thursday was in reference to his non-inclusion in the UniTeam senatorial lineup, following his inability to commit his full loyalty to the camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"N'ung una, andun ako sa initial slate list ni BBM. Kaya lang, n'ung nagkaroon na ng UniTeam, nagsama na yung BBM-Sara, parang kailangan talaga full commitment," Ejercito said.

"Kaya lang, I'm NPC (Nationalist People's Coalition). Hindi kami basta lumilipat para lang sa eleksyon. Saka sabi ko, I'm adopted by others also."

Senatorial aspirant JV Ejercito speaks to the press on March 18, 2022 in Tantangan, South Cotabato. Photo by Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

The UniTeam's official senatorial lineup so far includes the following:

1. Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque

2. House lawmaker Rodante Marcoleta

3. Lawyer Larry Gadon

4. Former Public Works Secretary Mark Villar

5. Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista

6. Former Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro

7. Antique Rep. Loren Legarda

8. Sen. Migz Zubiri

9. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

10. Former DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan

11. Former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada

Last month, Duterte-Carpio included the name of actor Robin Padilla when she announced the UniTeam's senatorial lineup. Marcos' camp, however, clarified that Padilla's inclusion is not yet final.

Ejercito and Padilla are among a set of seven "friends" Duterte-Carpio has been endorsing, but are not part of the UniTeam's senatorial slate.

The others are Sen. Joel Villanueva, Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero, former Vice President Jejomar Binay, former presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo, and former Philippine National Police chief Guillermo Eleazar.

SORTIE WITH PACMAN

Ejercito for the first time on Thursday joined the sortie of PROMDI standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Their first meeting as Halalan 2022 candidates was in Mati, Davao Oriental, although Ejercito dropped by Pacquiao's event just to greet him.

After taking a selfie with Pacquiao, Ejercito immediately left the venue.

Ejercito is one of Team Pacquiao-Atienza's guest senatorial candidates, a status that he also enjoys in the tandem of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III. The latter heads the NPC.

The senatorial aspirant assured both camps that he will not choose one over the other camp's presidential candidate.

DETERMINED TO WIN

Ejercito, who lost in his reelection bid in 2019, said that this time, he is more determined to win, and he would have to prioritize himself first.

Thus, sticking with one presidential candidate will not be productive for him, he said.

Asked if he will eventually endorse one, Ejercito said: Sa ngayon, hindi na muna."

He said he opts to campaign alone most of the time and "independently" so he can visit more provinces and municipalities to explain his platform.

He also sees such development as a "blessing in disguise" to avoid a repeat of the 2019 elections where he and half-brother Jinggoy Estrada were both with Duterte-Carpio's "Hugpong ng Pagbabago."

"I think it was unfair and unjust, kasi sayang yung accomplishments ko like Universal Health Care Act, Department of Housing, among others. Ni hindi napag-usapan yun eh," he said of the elections three years ago.

Campaigning now as though he is an "independent candidate" is more effective for him, he added.

But he is also looking forward to wooing voters with Pacquiao, whose campaign approach is also localized, said Ejercito.

As for Pacquiao, whose campaign approach is also localized, Ejercito said, he is also looking forward to woo voters with him.

FROM THE ARCHIVES