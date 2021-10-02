Former senator JV Ejercito is seeking a Senate comeback. Screengrab

MANILA— Former senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Saturday filed his certificate of candidacy for his bid to return to the chamber in the 2022 elections.

Ejercito, son of deposed president and former Manila Mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada, filed his COC past 2 p.m. at the Comelec tent at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City.

His half-brother former senator Jinggoy Estrada earlier said he would also mount a Senate comeback bid.

Ejercito was senator from 2013 to 2019. He also served as San Juan City lawmaker from 2010 to 2013, and as mayor from 2001 to 2010.

Ejercito lost his reelection bid during the midterm elections in 2019, landing on the 13th spot, about 150,000 votes behind Sen. Nancy Binay, who secured the last Senate spot.

In the interim, Ejercito has remained in public light as he shared photos and videos of his bike rides and food on social media, and even started a vlog.

POLITICAL CAREER

Ejercito started his political career when he became mayor of San Juan in 2001. He served 3 terms as local chief executive until 2010.

In the Senate, Ejercito authored the Universal Health Care Bill, which automatically enrolls all Filipino citizens in the National Health Insurance Program and calls for complementary reforms in the health system.

He also chaired the Senate Committee on Urban Planning, Housing, and Resettlement, as well as the Committee on Health and Demography under the 17th Congress.

Watch more on iWantTFC

WATCH