Former senator Jinggoy Estrada takes the stage as guest candidate during mayoral candidate Abby Binay’s “Team Performance” miting de avance held in Makati on May 10, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former actor-turned-politician Jinggoy Estrada announced Wednesday he will run for a Senate seat again in 2022, clashing anew with half brother JV Ejercito who bared a similar bid last week.

In a Facebook live video, Estrada said he seeks a Senate comeback next year following his and his brother's twin defeats during the 2019 midterm polls.

"Mga kababayan, mga kasama, mga ka-masa, ako po si Jinggoy, buong puso kong inihahayag ang aking intensyong makibahagi sa malinis na halalan upang maging senador muli," Estrada said.

Last Sept. 24, Ejercito confirmed he will run again for senator.

The brothers failed to secure any of the 12 Senate seats up for grabs in 2019, with analysts saying several voters were either confused about the 2 Ejercito-Estradas in the ballot or were turned off with the idea of having an Estrada dynasty in the legislative chamber.

Estrada remains under trial for plunder charges over the pork barrel scam. He was granted bail in 2017.

