MANILA -- Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino, and Hugpong ng Pagbabago formed an alliance Thursday to support the tandem of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Caprio in the 2022 elections.

Signing of the "Uniteam Alliance" among Lakas-CMD, PFP, Partido ng Masang Pilipino, and the regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago endorsing the Bongbong-Sara tandem for the 2022 election.



Lakas-CMD president and House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, who is also a cousin of Marcos, led the signing to formalize the alliance at Sofitel in Pasay City.

Lakas-CMD, which Duterte-Carpio chairs, adopted Marcos as its presidential candidate. The Davao mayor, a daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, was also adopted by Marcos' Partido Federal ng Pilipinas as its vice presidential bet.

Duterte is backing the presidential bid of his longtime aide, Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go. Recently, he described Marcos as a "weak leader".

Lakas-CMD was founded by former President Fidel Ramos, who co-led the 1986 People Power Revolution that ousted Marcos' father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos, from power.

“Very significant itong mga major parties na ito. Sumasabay sa kandidatura namin ni Mayor Inday Duterte-Carpio. Ito ay simula pa lang sa aming palagay," Marcos said at the sidelines of the signing ceremony.

(These major parties are very significant. They are supporting my candidacy and that of Mayor Inday Duterte-Carpio. This is the just the beginning.)

"Sama-sama natin lahat ng ‘like-minded’ political forces, ibig sabihin dito kami sa administrayon, that is the begining of the process… Yung nakikita nating medyo magulo sa eleksyon sa kampanya sa politika, mag-stabilize din yan," added the aspirant whose candidacy is being challenged at the Commission on Elections over his tax evasion conviction several years ago.

(All like-minded political forces are coming together. It means we will be with the administration... The political chaos that we see during the campaign period for the election will eventually stabilize.)

Duterte-Carpio had admitted that her father's PDP-Laban rejected Lakas-CMD’s offer to support her tandem with Marcos in the 2022 elections.

In a speech last week, Duterte also said that there will be no coalition between his political party and Marcos' party.

The other 2022 presidential aspirants include Vice President Leni Robredo, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and labor leader Leody De Guzman, among others.

For the vice presidency, Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, and Prof. Walden Bello are among the hopefuls.

The Commission on Elections will release the final list of candidates for the May 9, 2022 election in the coming weeks.