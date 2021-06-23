Jake Ejercito on being Erap’s son, Ellie’s dad, and a certified Kapamilya

Watch more in iWantTFC

A former presidential son who has just joined showbiz full-time, Jake Ejercito is the curious case of having long been a public figure despite only now committing to a career in the limelight.

Ejercito, 31, has, in fact, weathered worse controversies, and the rippling effect of those in his personal life, than most stars his age, from his father’s impeachment trial, to his then-tumultuous relationship with Andi Eigenmann.

He has endured bullying in school, for simply being Erap’s son, and waking up to tabloid headlines calling him a child born out of wedlock.

“It’s a blessing and curse at the same time,” he said of being a political scion whose private life unfolded before the public eye.

Coming into showbiz, Ejercito is uniquely equipped to handle any intrigue that would come his way, he surmised. Comments from “bashers,” for instance, would be easy to segregate from constructive criticism.

The latter, he said, is especially important as he’s in the process of honing his craft as an actor, and also learning the technical side of the business.

While admittedly used to the negative side of being a celebrity, Ejercito remains protective of his daughter with Eigenmann, 10-year-old Ellie, who, like him, was born to a life under the spotlight.

Observing Ellie is comfortable in front of the camera, Ejercito conceded he wouldn’t be surprised if she follows in her parents’ footsteps.

He wouldn’t be a hindrance to that goal, should Ellie decide on it, he clarified. As early as now, however, Ejercito has ready words to instill in his daughter if that day comes.

“I want to make sure that she knows her self-worth, that she’s sure of herself, of her person. I would tell her not to think about her last names, not to let it get into her head… Just stay grounded, always be open, and willing to learn,” he said.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News, Ejercito also spoke about his ongoing project as a newly signed Kapamilya, the teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You”; what he hopes to achieve as an actor; and why he chose ABS-CBN as his launching pad, despite the crisis the beset the network last year.

“It’s already a pillar in the industry,” Ejercito said of the network’s talent agency, Star Magic. “I’m sure that I’ll be well taken care of. For any Star Magic artist kasi, I believe the opportunities are endless, that’s why it’s an honor and a privilege for me to be a Kapamilya.”