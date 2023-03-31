All eyes are on Jisoo as the final member of the global K-pop sensation Blackpink officially makes her solo debut.

The 28-year-old Korean singer dropped on Friday her much-awaited first single album “ME.” The record consists of dreamy lead track “Flower,” and the upbeat “All Eyes on Me.”

The music video for lead track “Flower” was also released on the same day, attracting over 1.1 million concurrent viewers during its premiere.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

YG Entertainment earlier said it spent the highest budget on the music video, which displayed stunning visuals and concept.

Ahead of its official release, “ME” was met with immense support with YG, as quoted by Korean media, saying some 1.24 million copies of the record were sold within the first three weeks of pre-selling, breaking the record for female solo artists in South Korea.

Preparations for Jisoo’s individual project came amid Blackpink’s ongoing “Born Pink” world tour, which made a 2-day stop in the Philippines last March 25 and 26. The concerts held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan drew thousands of fans, including celebrities, to witness amazing performances from the quartet.

Jisoo is the fourth and last member of Blackpink to launch her solo music. Jennie was the first to make her solo debut with “Solo” in 2018, followed by Rosé with "-R-" and Lisa with "Lalisa" in 2021.

Beyond music, Jisoo has also ventured into acting, starring as the lead actress in the historical fiction drama “Snowdrop” in 2022.

Blackpink, who debuted in 2016, is currently one of the world’s most influential K-pop acts with several record-breaking and chart-topping singles, including “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “How You Like That,” and “Pink Venom.”

Blackpink is set to headline major international music festivals such as Coachella in April and the British Summer Time Hyde Park in July.

Visit and bookmark ABS-CBN News' Hallyu Corner for more stories and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars.

Related video: