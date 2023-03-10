K-pop girl group Blackpink. Photo: Twitter/@ygofficialblink

K-pop band Blackpink has earned another place in the Guinness World Records for being the most streamed female group on music service Spotify.

The quartet composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa bagged the title after racking up 8,880,030,049 individual streams, the Guinness World Records said in a recent post.

The K-pop act "overtook British pop group Little Mix by 400 million streams," Guinness said in its report.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK who have become the most streamed female band on @Spotify 💫@ygofficialblink https://t.co/PL4p6VY7Mx — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 8, 2023

According to Guinness, the band's popular hits include singles "How You Like That" (746,198,263 streams), "Kill This Love" (672,084,360) and "DDU-DU DDU-DU" (574,613,362).

Guinness noted that Blackpink previously held the world record for most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and the most viewed music video in 24 hours, but these records are now held by fellow K-pop group BTS for its single "Dynamite."

Blackpink, which debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, is set to perform at the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26 for its "Born Pink" world tour.

Member Jisoo is also set to debut as a soloist on March 31, making her the last of the quartet to release her individual music.

