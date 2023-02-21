Blackpink's Jisoo. Photo: Instagram/@sooyaaa__

Jisoo of the hit-making K-pop group Blackpink has begun filming the music video for her solo debut, her agency announced Tuesday, sparking further excitement among fans.

"The music video for Jisoo's solo track is being filmed overseas for all the [filming] locations in strict secrecy," YG Entertainment said in a statement published by K-pop news website Soompi.

YG said the music video was "worth anticipating" because the company "invested the highest production cost [out] of all Blackpink videos to date," according to the Soompi report.

Following the announcement, "JISOO" topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines as fans expressed excitement over the upcoming release.

YG earlier said Jisoo would make her solo debut this year but has yet to give a specific date.

Jisoo, 28, is the last member of her band to release her own music, following Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Blackpink is currently on its "Born Pink" world tour, which will make a stop at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on March 25 and 26.

