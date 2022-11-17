Ticket prices to Blackpink's PH shows announced

MANILA - Ticket prices to Blackpink’s upcoming concerts in the Philippines have finally been announced.

According to a post by concert promoter Live Nation Philippines, tickets to the March 2023 shows of the K-pop group cost P19,450 for VIP, P14,950 for Floor, P13,950 for LBA Premium, P13,600 for LBA Regular, P12,950 for LBB Premium and P11,600 for LBB Regular.

Moreover, tickets for the UBA area cost P9,000, P7,000 for UBB Premium, P6,000 for UBB Regular, P5,000 for UBB Sides, P4,000 for UBC Premium, and P3,000 for UBC Regular.

Blink Membership pre-sale will be on November 18 from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., while LNPH presale will be on November 19 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The general public will be available to the whole public via SMTickets.com on November 20 starting 10 a.m., and via SM Ticket Outlets onsite on November 20 starting 11 a.m.

Blackpink’s two shows will happen on March 25 and 26 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Aside from their concert in Bulacan, the group will also stage concerts in Bangkok, Riyadh, Kuala Lumpur, Kaohsiung, Singapore, Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi and Jakarta.

The four-member group composed of Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo had just released their new album "Born Pink."

Managed by YG Entertainment, Blackpink debuted in August 2016 with the single album "Square One," which spawned the singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah."