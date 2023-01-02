Blackpink's Jisoo to make solo debut in 2023

Jisoo of the K-pop girl group Blackpink. Photo: Instagram/@sooyaaa__



Jisoo of the K-pop girl group Blackpink will make her solo debut this year, the last member of the hitmaking female act to put out her own music, her agency announced Monday.

YG Entertainment said the 27-year-old singer is preparing for her solo debut scheduled in 2023, according to a report by K-pop news portal Soompi.

"Blackpink's Jisoo is currently working hard on recording her solo album," the agency said in a statement published in full by Soompi.

"While carrying out a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished the album jacket photo shoot and worked on music production whenever she got the time in order to keep the promise with fans," it added.

Blackpink — which also includes Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — is set to play at the Philippine Arena on March 25 and 26, as part of the group's ongoing "Born Pink" concert tour.

Outside of music, Jisoo has ventured into acting, debuting through a cameo role in the 2015 series "The Producers."

In 2021, Jisoo landed her first leading role in the drama "Snowdrop." The series topped the list of "most tweeted about K-dramas in the Philippines" in 2022, based on Twitter data from Jan. 1 to Aug. 18, 2022.

