PH is 4th country 'tweeting most' about K-content

Still from the 2022 Korean legal drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo.' ABS-CBN News file

MANILA — The Philippines is among the countries "tweeting most" about South Korean pop culture, Twitter said Tuesday, showing how the Korean wave has swept the Southeast Asian nation.

The Philippines ranks fourth among the countries in the world with the most Twitter users posting about K-culture, the social network said in a report, which is based on "English and Korean-langauge tweets globally from Jan. 1 to Aug. 18, 2022."

Home country South Korea topped the list, followed by Thailand and the United States at second and third place, respectively. Indonesia, meanwhile, ranked fifth.

The other countries are:

6. India

7. Malaysia

8. Brazil

9. Japan

10. United Kingdom

11. Mexico

12. Canada

13. France

14. Vietnam

15. Spain

16. Singapore

17. Italy

18. Turkey

19. Germany

20. Peru

In the Philippines, "Snowdrop" is the most "tweeted about" K-drama so far this year, Twitter said.

Set in 1987, "Snowdrop," which aired from December 2021 to January 2022, tells the story of a university student and North Korean spy who meet and fall in love. It stars actor Jung Hae-in and Jisoo of the K-pop girl group Blackpink.

The coming-of-age drama "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" and zombie horror "All Of Us Are Dead," which both ran earlier this year, ranked second and third, according to Twitter.

The other "most tweeted about" K-dramas in the Philippines this year are:

4. Business Proposal

5. Our Beloved Summer

6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

7. Semantic Error

8. Anna

9. The Red Sleeve

10. Forecasting Love and Weather

Over the past decade, the number of tweets about K-content have increased by 546 percent, Twitter said.

The social network said K-pop idols landing roles in TV dramas, like Kim Se-jeong in "Business Proposal," helped drive further interest in K-content.

"K-pop communities on Twitter are passionate and we’re now seeing that strong culture of fandom growing and including a wide variety of K-content," said Kim Yeon-jeong, head of Twitter's Global K-pop and K-content partnerships.

In 2021, the Philippines ranked third among the countries with the most number of K-pop fans on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEO