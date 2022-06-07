Netflix’s hit Korean zombie thriller ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ is returning for a second season. Photo courtesy of Netflix

The hit Korean zombie thriller “All Of Us Are Dead” is returning for a second season on Netflix, the streamer announced Tuesday.

“All Of Us Are Dead has been renewed for Season 2!” Netflix said in a Twitter post shortly after midnight.

The streaming giant also posted a video showing cast members Park Jihu, Yoon Chanyoung, Solomon “Lomon” Park and Cho Yihyun confirming the show’s return.

“We hope you also enjoy Season 2,” Lomon said in the video.

“What will happen in ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Season 2?” Cho teasingly asked viewers before saying, “My friends are waiting for me so I’m going to leave now. See you!”

Yoon’s appearance in the second season’s announcement video raises questions on the fate of his character, Lee Cheongsan, who presumably died towards the end of the first season.

Released in January, “All Of Us Are Dead” is based on a popular webtoon and follows a group of students struggling to survive after their campus becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

With its success, the 12-episode series propelled its cast members, composed mostly of fresh faces, to further international popularity.

“All Of Us Are Dead” became the fourth most-watched non-English TV show on Netflix within its first four weeks, with a cumulative 560.8 million hours of streaming, according to a report by Korean news agency Yonhap.

The series also ranked first on Netflix Philippines’ Top 10 TV shows during the first week of its release.

