Screenshot from Netflix's website.

MANILA — Netflix's zombie horror series "All Of Us Are Dead" made it to the Top 10 TV series on the streaming giant in 91 countries and is currently the No. 1 series in the Philippines.

According to Netflix, "All Of Us Are Dead" rose to the top in the Philippines from January 24-30, followed by another K-drama “Our Beloved Summer” and the three seasons of “Manifest.”

Also included in the list are Filipino series like "Dolce Amore", "On The Wings of Love," and "Niña Niño," as well as Korean titles “Taxi Driver” and and "The Penthouse: War in Life".

Based on the report by Netflix Philippines, "All Of Us Are Dead" recorded 124.79 million hours viewed three days after its release and placed first on the Top 10 (Non-English TV) in 29 countries.

It was among the Top 10 in 62 countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Greece, Russia, Spain, and Italy.

Based on the webtoon “Now At Our School,” “All Of Us Are Dead” follows a group of high school students who struggle to survive after their campus becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

The cast includes mostly up-and-coming actors Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, and Lim Jae-hyuk.

—with reports from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

