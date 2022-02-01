Meet the cast of 'All Of Us Are Dead'

Clockwise: Lim Jae-hyeok, Lee Yoo-mi, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Yoo In-soo, Park Solomon, and Yoon Chan-young at the press conference for 'All Of Us Are Dead,' January 26, 2022. Netflix

This article contains spoilers for "All Of Us Are Dead."

MANILA — Just hours after "All Of Us Are Dead" was released last Friday on Netflix, the hashtag #AllOfUsAreDead quickly topped Twitter Philippines' list of trending topics, a testament to the series' popularity.

The 12-part series, which ranks first on Netflix Philippines' top 10 shows as of writing, follows a group of high school students who struggle to survive after their campus becomes ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

Alongside the show's popularity is a growing interest towards the cast members, most of whom are new faces to the general audience.

"It's a story about the sudden appearance of zombies at school and it should look as real as possible to the viewers, so we wanted faces unfamiliar to the audience for the roles," said Director Lee Jae-kyoo in a behind-the-scenes video released by Netflix.

A behind-the-scenes photo of the lead stars of 'All Of Us Are Dead.' Netflix

To make their interactions in the show more believable, the cast spent a lot of time with each other, building real-life friendships in the process, said actress Park Ji-hu.

"We have to be close to each other because we are friends in the show, so we would play traditional Korean games and board games," Park said in the press conference.

"We really felt like we were really classmates so when the filming was done, it felt like we were graduating," she added.

Park Ji-hu. Netflix

PARK JI-HU

In "All Of Us Are Dead," Park plays Nam On-jo, a high school student whom the actress describes as "very popular for her upbeat, down-to-earth personality."

Park is best known for her leading role in the critically acclaimed 2018 film "House of Hummingbird," which bagged awards and nominations in several international film festivals.

At 18, Park is the youngest and only actual high school student among the lead actors.

"Sometimes I would have midterms and go to the set. I would be there in my actual school uniform and then I would change into [the series] school uniform," she recounted.

Park added that her older co-stars "gave me some advice on how to get into college and they would talk to me about [adulting]."

Following the zombie series, Park said she would like to have a lead role in a romantic-comedy or action series.

Yoon Chan-young. Netflix

YOON CHAN-YOUNG

Yoon Chan-young began his career in 2013 as a child actor, playing younger versions of characters in TV dramas like the Nam Joo-Hyuk-starrer "The Bride of Habaek."

In "All Of Us Are Dead," the 20-year-old Yoon plays Lee Cheong-san, a longtime friend and romantic interest to On-jo.

Yoon shared that he put On-jo's nametag on the back of his cellphone in preparation for his role.

"Cheong-san wanted to protect On-jo and put her before his own safety, so I wanted to make sure that I become that character. I wanted to think about Onjo every day," he said.

Lomon. Netflix

LOMON

Viewers couldn't help but swoon over the good-looking Lomon (Park Solomon), who plays Lee Su-hyeok, a former bully whose athletic skills come in handy in fighting the infected.

"He uses all his might to protect his friends at the zombie outbreak. He goes all out and takes on dangerous tasks so he's kind of like a leader," Lomon said of his character.

The 22-year-old actor, whom fans say resembles K-pop star Choi Min-ho, debuted in 2014. He previously starred in the web drama "Sweet Revenge," alongside Cha Eun-woo.

During the press conference, Lomon recounted how emotionally invested he was in one death scene that he kept crying even after filming.

"I was just really into [the scene] and a very sad event happens to someone that I was very close to, character-wise," he said.

Cho Yi-hyun. Netflix

CHO YI-HYUN

Cho Yi-hyun plays class president Choi Nam-ra, who was "always wearing her earphones because she doesn't want to talk" to her classmates.

"She cuts herself off from the rest of the school," said Cho, adding that as the series progresses, "Nam-ra gradually breaks down her walls while joining forces with her friends to survive."

Last year, Cho landed a lead role in the youth-oriented series "School 2021," opposite Kim Yo-han of the K-pop group WEi. She also had a supporting role in the popular "Hospital Playlist."

Cho, 22, said she is grateful that she is still able to play a high school student.

"I think I look pretty good in a school uniform and I'm thankful that I'm cast in these roles. I have a rather young-looking face, which might be the secret," she said.

Yoo In-soo. Netflix

YOO IN-SOO

Yoo In-soo plays Yoon Gwi-nam, "a notorious bully and among his group of friends, he always ranks second so he has a hang-up about that."

"He becomes a bigger threat to the survivors rather than the zombies," the 23-year-old actor said of the character.

Yoo admits that he is best friends with co-star Yoon in real life, despite his character Gwi-nam's obsession to hurt the latter's Cheong-san. They even go to "noraebang" (karaoke bars) together and sing love ballads to each other.

In fact, Yoo put a Gwi-nam nametag on Yoon's cellphone and felt disappointed when his friend removed it after it got wet.

"We talk every day. He's a close friend of mine. To see that he personally took off my [character's] nametag on his phone, I was very hurt," he said.

Among the shows that Yoo starred in, either as a supporting or guest role, are "At A Distance, Spring Is Green," "My ID is Gangnam Beauty," and "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon."

Lee Yoo-mi. Netflix

LEE YOO-MI

Best known as the selfless Ji-yeong or Player No. 240 in the hit survival series "Squid Game," Lee Yoo-mi takes on a completely different role in "All Of Us Are Dead."

"She is a wealthy girl and all the issues, all the conflicts that happen in the series is spurred by her," Lee said of her character, Lee Na-yeon.

"Na-yeon is a villain but I wanna hear [from the audience] that, 'Although I hate Na-yeon, I love Yoo-mi,'" she said.

The 27-year-old actress added that she wants to play a "lovely character" following the zombie series.

Lim Jae-hyeok. Netflix

LIM JAE-HYEOK

Rookie actor Lim Jae-hyeok plays Yang Dae-su, whom he describes as "very happy, optimistic, kind of naive."

"He uses his explosive strength from his large physique to protect his friends," Lim said.

Through "All Of Us Are Dead," Lim also showed off his singing and songwriting skills, creating the song that was used in the emotional "campfire" scene at the school rooftop.

"I tried to think about what these [characters] want hear more. And I thought 'let's go home' would be it so I started [writing the song] from there," said Lim, who is 27.

Kim Byung-chul. Netflix

Other recognizable cast members include:

• Kim Byung-chul who plays Lee Byeong-chan, the teacher who created the virus. He previously starred in "Goblin" and "Sky Castle."

• Son Sang-yeon who plays student Woo-jin. He had main roles in the sports series "Racket Boys" and web drama "Failing in Love."

• Ahn Seung-gyun who plays student Joon-yeong. He was the best friend to IU's character in the 2018 drama "My Mister."